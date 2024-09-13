Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 241,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,258. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 127.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

