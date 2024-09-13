Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 136,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 811% from the average session volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Innovotech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

