Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 3.8%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.56 and last traded at C$13.68. 27,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,369,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.14. Hut 8 had a net margin of 102.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. The business had revenue of C$48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.06 million. Research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post 0.5598776 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

