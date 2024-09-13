Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.31

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €33.31 ($36.60) and last traded at €33.70 ($37.03), with a volume of 467799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €33.98 ($37.34).

Hugo Boss Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.29.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

