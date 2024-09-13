Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOSSY

About Hugo Boss

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.