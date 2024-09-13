HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$19,000.00 in Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Daryl Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Daryl Hodges acquired 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.37 on Friday. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

