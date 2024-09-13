HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 81,565 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $100,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $281,479,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 271,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

