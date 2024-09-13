Hardin Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $97.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

