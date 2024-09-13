Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Up 180.6% in August

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 180.6% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hanryu Stock Up 3.2 %
HRYU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 13,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Hanryu has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $6.70.
About Hanryu
