Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.81

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2405694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

