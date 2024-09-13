Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,500 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the August 15th total of 318,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hafnia in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Hafnia Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HAFN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 644,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

About Hafnia

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.4049 dividend. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.19%.

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

