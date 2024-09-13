Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $165.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $123.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.69.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $169.80 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $171.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,306.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

