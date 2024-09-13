GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. GTX shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 20,154 shares.

GTX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

