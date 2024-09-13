Gregory (Greg) Dooley Acquires 250,000 Shares of DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,250.00 ($6,833.33).
DigitalX Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 42.28, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
About DigitalX
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalX
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Squeeze is on for Petco Stock, Buy it When the Dust Settles
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.