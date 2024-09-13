Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,200.00

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,200 ($41.85) and last traded at GBX 3,130.99 ($40.94), with a volume of 4563327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,180 ($41.58).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,358.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,043.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,891.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,850.75%.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

