Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWN opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

