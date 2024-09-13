Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.3% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 378,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 434,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $560,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSI stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.