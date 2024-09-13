Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.7% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,980,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,935,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 862,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 563,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.