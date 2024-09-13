Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 18th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 58.73 ($0.77) on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 56.28 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.30 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £296.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5,872.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

