God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Up 0.7%

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.53. 4,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

God Bless America ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $74.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On God Bless America ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALL. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,403,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

