Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Down 58.3% in August

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.4 %

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

