Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in August

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.