Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in August

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.