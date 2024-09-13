GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,769,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,764,000 after buying an additional 88,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $158,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.40.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $248.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.47. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

