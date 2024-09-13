GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $100,662,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 347,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock worth $4,084,701. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.03 and its 200-day moving average is $249.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

