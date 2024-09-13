Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Up 179.3% in August

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FCHRF stock remained flat at $75.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Georg Fischer has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $77.31.

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

