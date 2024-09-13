General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.00

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 2341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 122.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

