Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 2,128 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $505.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.99. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

