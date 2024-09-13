Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 2,128 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $505.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.99. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
