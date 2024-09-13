Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.94.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.