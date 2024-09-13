FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Insider Allyn Knoche Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) insider Allyn Knoche bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.
FPX Nickel Stock Performance
FPX Nickel Corp has a 12-month low of C$56.48 and a 12-month high of C$0.09.
About FPX Nickel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FPX Nickel
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.