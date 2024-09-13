Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $206.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $207.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $175.00 to $212.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

