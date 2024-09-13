Forsta AP Fonden Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

