Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $69.05 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Read Our Latest Report on BK

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.