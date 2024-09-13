Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.