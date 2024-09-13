Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after acquiring an additional 445,444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $15,063,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 874.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TRI opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

