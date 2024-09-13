Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $18.92

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.92, but opened at $19.86. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 386,841 shares.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

