First Turn Management LLC Makes New $16.81 Million Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 369,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,000. Establishment Labs makes up approximately 2.7% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Establishment Labs stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.