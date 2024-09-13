First Turn Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

First Turn Management LLC decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,079 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up 4.7% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

