First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

