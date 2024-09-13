First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

TDIV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.18. 59,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,968. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3664 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 125,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

