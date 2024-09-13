First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

TDIV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.18. 59,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,968. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3664 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 125,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

