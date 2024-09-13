First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 322.2% in August

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,043,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.69. 27,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

