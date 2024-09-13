First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,149,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.98 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

