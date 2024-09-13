First Digital USD (FDUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.71 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $3.71 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00261944 BTC.
First Digital USD Profile
First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,515,962,448 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.
First Digital USD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.