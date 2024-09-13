First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.