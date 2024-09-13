First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.68.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.