Financial Lp Hrt Purchases 17,722 Shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $16,658.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,991 shares of Smart for Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $6,470.28.

Smart for Life Price Performance

Smart for Life stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Smart for Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

About Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 18.85% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

