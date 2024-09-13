Financial Analysis: WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) versus Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of WM Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WM Technology and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altair Engineering 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

WM Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.61, suggesting a potential upside of 179.86%. Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

This table compares WM Technology and Altair Engineering”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $187.99 million 0.76 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Altair Engineering $627.21 million 11.37 -$8.93 million $0.09 954.44

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Volatility & Risk

WM Technology has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology -3.65% -13.38% -8.54% Altair Engineering 4.26% 6.89% 3.75%

Summary

Altair Engineering beats WM Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment offers solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in automotive, marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent tubes with LED lighting. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company serves universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

