Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

