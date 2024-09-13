Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,604 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $79,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

