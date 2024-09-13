Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.67

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 4898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

