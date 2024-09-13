Federated Hermes Inc. Has $426.21 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $426,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $257.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.10, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

