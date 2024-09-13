Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,437 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 651,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 114,970 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Fastenal by 131.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 75,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

